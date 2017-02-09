Vehicles, parts catch fire in Waipahu junkyard

The Honolulu Fire Department is looking into what sparked a fire at a Waipahu junkyard Thursday.

The alarm came in at around 11:30 a.m. from a business on Leonui Street.

“Several scrap vehicles and a large pile of scrap parts caught on fire within the facility,” said Capt. David Jenkins. “There is a small amount of fuel involved with scrap vehicles. That’s why our hazardous materials, Unit 8, is responding to assess any possible fuel spill.”

The fire was brought under control at 12:08 p.m.

Fire officials say a building on the property was evacuated. No one was hurt.