Ward Warehouse to close in August for demolition, redevelopment

Developer Howard Hughes Corp. is moving forward with plans to demolish Ward Warehouse and replace it with a luxury high-rise project.

On Thursday, we learned the shopping complex will close in August. Tenants received a notice of closure this week.

“The demolition of Ward Warehouse is a bittersweet point in the development of our Ward Village community,” said Todd Apo, Howard Hughes vice president of community development. “As we look forward to the future of this area, we give a heartfelt mahalo to all the merchants who have made Ward Warehouse a special place over the last four decades. They set the stage for the one-of-a-kind retail and dining experiences that remain a hallmark of Ward Village.”

According to Howard Hughes, Ward Warehouse was built in 1975 as a temporary structure and was originally intended to last approximately 15 years.

“Now, over 40 years later, the structure has surpassed its useful life, exemplified by the pedestrian overpass that was required to be demolished last year because it was beyond repair,” the company said in a statement.

Several stores have chosen to close, including the Liquor Collection, Happy Haleiwa, and Kaypee Soh.

Howard Hughes says it will continue to help relocate merchants to other retail properties within Ward Village, if possible, as it did with Merle Norman, Town & County Surf, Hakubundo, TAJ, In Specs, Paina Café, Downtown Giftthings, Eden in Love, MORI by Art + Flea, Flotsam & Co., and Big Bad Wolf.