Primo Popcorn customers go crazy for CRAZY STUPID LOVE. This once a year delight has Strawberries dipped in milk chocolate drizzled with white chocolate.

The second flavor is SHISO HORNY. This one is made from shiso (chiso), plum furikake. It’s slightly salty with a hint of plum. It’s one of their very popular regular items.

Get all your Valentine’s favorites at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop at www.primopopcorn.com.