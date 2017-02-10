AirAsia X offers $99 Honolulu-Osaka one-way fares ahead of summer launch

Low-cost airline AirAsia X announced Friday it will begin flying to Honolulu this summer.

This will be the airline’s first U.S. destination.

AirAsia X will operate a four-times weekly service from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia to Honolulu, Hawaii via Osaka, Japan starting June 28.

“This is the game-changing destination we have all been waiting for. By connecting Asean and North Asia to the U.S. with our world-class low fares offering, we will make it possible for those who could only dream of a vacation across the Pacific to take that trip,” said CEO Datuk Kamarudin Meranun.

To celebrate the launch, AirAsia X is offering one-way flights from Honolulu to Osaka starting at $99. Flights from Honolulu to Kuala Lumpur are $149 one-way.

