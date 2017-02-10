Downed tree causes one-day closure of Manoa Falls trail

Photo courtesy Hawaii DLNR
Photo courtesy Hawaii DLNR

The Manoa Falls hiking trail will be closed all day Monday, February 13, while state forestry crews remove a 100-foot fallen Albizia tree, and aging composting toilets at the trailhead.

The tree fell during a recent windy period and is now lying over the trail and poses a safety hazard to trail users.

The toilet structure with two stalls was donated by the Hawaii Tourism Authority. It will not be replaced. Hikers are advised to use the restroom facilities at one of the public parks in Manoa. If they pay to park at Paradise Park, they can ask to use the restroom at the park’s gift shop.

Removal of these items will be done by a contractor and overseen by DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife crews or Na Ala Hele Trails and Access Program staff.

“Closed trail” signs will be posted at the trail head and the parking lot. Staff will be standing guard and turning hikers away.

The trail is expected to reopen Tuesday morning.

