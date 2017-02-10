Firefighters extinguish Waimanalo structure fire

Honolulu firefighters responded to a two-alarm call of a building fire on Mokulama Street in Waimanalo early Friday morning.

The first HFD unit arrived at 2:38 a.m. to find a one-story residential structure with smoke and flames emanating from the front of the building. The fire was brought under control by 2:57 a.m. and fully extinguished by 3:37 a.m.

HFD personnel conducted searches to confirm that the building was unoccupied.

The fire is under investigation and the cause has yet to be determined. The fire damage estimate is not available at this time, but the building is considered to be a total loss. No injuries were reported.