Ground broken on apartment building meant solely for college students

Oahu college students will soon have more options for housing as a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the former site of University Square Friday.

The Hale Mahana collegiate apartments will be a 14-story tower that will include 191 apartment units, with 20,000 square feet for retail space. The redeveloped site also will include a landscaped public plaza on South King Street.

The units will only be available to students attending any college or university on Oahu.

“We know that students who live on campus tend to be more successful,” said UH president David Lassner. “They persist and they have greater opportunities to engage in after-school activities and do more with the campus, so we’re really excited about having more student housing available.”

Hale Mahana is scheduled to open in the summer of 2018.