H-3 Kaneohe-bound scheduled to close for tunnel maintenance

The H-3 Freeway will be closed in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the Halawa Interchange and the Kamehameha Highway Underpass from 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, through 7 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, for routine tunnel maintenance and cleaning at the Harano Tunnel.

Electronic message boards will be displayed to inform motorists of the closure. Emergency vehicles have been notified and will be allowed through the work zone.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time and use alternate routes such as the Likelike Highway or Pali Highway. Roadwork is weather permitting.

