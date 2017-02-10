HeartfortheNeedy 2017 Campaign

Valentine’s Day is just four days away, and we’ve got you covered. This morning on Wake Up 2day, Bob Marchant, the executive director of the River of Life Mission, joined us in studio to tell us about the organization’s #heartfortheneedy campaign that launches at noon Friday.

Marchant says he has handwritten letters and sent out emails for the past 18 years. With the help of a local company called GivtNow, this is the first time that the River of Life Mission will have the opportunity to run an online campaign so that others who have been wanting to help in some way have an opportunity to do so.

Proceeds from the event will go towards Rewiring the electrical in the organization’s 100-year-old building for improved infrastructure, purchase of a replacement flatbed truck, support for our culinary job training program for at risk youth as well as other services.

To make a donation go to: www.riveroflifemission.com.

