Holloway expected to face Aldo at UFC 212

UFC featherweight interim champion Max Holloway is planning to take on current champion Jose Aldo in Rio de Janeiro.

UFC president Dana White told ESPN the match was “a done deal,” and Holloway’s camp confirmed to KHON2 it will likely take place at UFC 212 on June 3.

The Waianae native won the interim belt last December in a dominant TKO of former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis.

That victory moved him up to the top spot in the UFC featherweight rankings.

Holloway and B.J. Penn are the only Hawaii natives to ever claim a UFC title.