Kapaa traffic crash results in critical injuries

By Published: Updated:
kauai police over background

Kauai police responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Malu Road in Kapaa on Wednesday night.

The collision occurred at approximately 7:25 p.m. when a 71-year-old Kapaa woman was heading north in a Ford Mustang and crashed head-on into a utility pole.

The woman had to be extricated from her vehicle by firefighters and medics. She was initially transported to Wilcox Hospital but was medevaced to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu later that night.

She remains there in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under police investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s