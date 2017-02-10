Kapaa traffic crash results in critical injuries

Kauai police responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Malu Road in Kapaa on Wednesday night.

The collision occurred at approximately 7:25 p.m. when a 71-year-old Kapaa woman was heading north in a Ford Mustang and crashed head-on into a utility pole.

The woman had to be extricated from her vehicle by firefighters and medics. She was initially transported to Wilcox Hospital but was medevaced to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu later that night.

She remains there in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under police investigation.