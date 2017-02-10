Kauai man dies of apparent drowning

A Kauai resident died of an apparent drowning in waters off Kekaha on Thursday afternoon.

Police have identified the man as 60-year-old Vern White.

At approximately 3:50 p.m., firefighters from the Waimea station responded to a call of a swimmer in distress fronting St. Theresa Church.

Rescuers arrived to the scene to find two bystanders trying to assist the man after they heard him calling for help. Firefighters swam out to the patient and brought his unresponsive body to shore using a rescue tube and rescue board.

White was transported by awaiting medics to Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This is Kauai’s fourth drowning of 2017.