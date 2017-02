Hawaii viewers will see a familiar face during the Oscars when Mililani native and “Moana” star Aulii Cravalho will perform.

Cravalho, who voices the titular character in the Disney animated movie, will be singing “How Far I’ll Go” with “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote and produced the Oscar-nominated song.

Other scheduled performers who will also sing Best Song nominees during the February 20 event will be Justin Timberlake, John Legend, and Sting.