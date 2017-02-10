Police ask public’s help in finding Mililani bank robbery suspect

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking the public’s help in finding a male who is wanted for Robbery in the First Degree.

On Friday, February 10, at approximately 10:55 a.m., a male entered the Bank of Hawaii branch located on Meheula Parkway in Mililani. He handed the teller a note, demanded money, and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-7, medium build, with black hair and a thin beard. He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a black cap and dark sunglasses.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME on your cellular telephone. The public may now send anonymous texts and web tips. Text “CS808” plus your message to 274637 or CRIMES.