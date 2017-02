Click here for KHON2’s Live Traffic Map.

Hawaiian Electric restored a power outage in East Oahu Friday.

The outage was reported just after 2 p.m. and initially affected 3,090 customers in the Aina Haina area.

HECO says 1,830 customers were restored by 3:40 p.m. with full restoration by 4:15 p.m.

Traffic lights were also out along Kalanianaole Highway until around 4 p.m. Drivers were asked to treat all lights as four-way stops.