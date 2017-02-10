Sargento recalls select cheeses over potential Listeria contamination

If you’ve purchased Sargento cheese recently, you might want to check your fridge.

Sargento Foods Inc. announced Friday that a supplier of specialty Longhorn Colby cheese is being recalled due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported.

The affected retail products are Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby, 6.84 oz., UPC 4610000228, with “Sell By” dates of “12APR17B” and “10MAY17B” and Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040041, with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17” and “H12JUL17.” These products were packaged at the Sargento Plymouth, Wis. facility.

Out of an abundance of caution, Sargento is also recalling the following products because they were packaged on the same line as the affected cheese:

Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese , 12 oz., UPC 4610000109 with “Sell By” date of “11JUN17B”

, 12 oz., UPC 4610000109 with “Sell By” date of “11JUN17B” Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese , 12 oz., UPC 4610000108 with “Sell By” dates of “12JUN17B”, “09JUL17B” and “10JUL17B”

, 12 oz., UPC 4610000108 with “Sell By” dates of “12JUN17B”, “09JUL17B” and “10JUL17B” Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese , 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17”, “F28JUN17” and “D28JUN17”

, 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17”, “F28JUN17” and “D28JUN17” Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese , 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

, 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17” Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

No other Sargento branded products are affected by this recall.

Consumers can check if their product is affected by the recall by visiting info.sargento.com and using the “Product Check” tool. This webpage will be updated with the latest information about the recall. Consumers can also call Sargento Consumer Affairs at 1-800-243-3737 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. (Central Time), or submit questions to the “Contact Us” page at sargento.com.

“Our unwavering commitment to safety is at the core of everything we do at Sargento. We are vigilantly monitoring this issue to ensure the situation is resolved in a timely manner, and are working in full cooperation with the Food and Drug Administration to rigorously investigate this issue,” the company said.