Tata’s future as Kahuku head football coach in question

The status of Kahuku High School’s head football coach is in question.

Sources tell KHON2 that Vavae Tata’s contract is currently expired, and he is flying in from the mainland to meet with Kahuku staff on the direction of the program Saturday.

Tata led the Red Raiders to a state title and runner-up finish since taking the reins in April 2015. His record earned him back-to-back Cover2 Coach of the Year Awards in 2015 and 2016.

The Saint Louis graduate played football at UCLA, and served as an assistant coach at UCLA, Stanford, San Jose State, and most recently, Vanderbilt University.

Numerous calls to both Kahuku and Tata went unreturned Friday.