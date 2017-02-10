Waikiki Yokocho: Delicious Japanese Food in Waikiki with free meals this Saturday

Waikiki Yokocho is Japanese food Gourmet Alley located in the center of Waikiki. Total of 13 restaurant opened with real Japanese quality food including ramen, tempura, sushi, Japanese bar, curry, green tea café and so much more!

They have special section called “ramen Road” which include 4 ramen shops from Japan, and all of them are for the first time in Hawaii. Tsujita is popular tsukemen shop with long line at their Tokyo and Californian location. Kazan ramen or Volcano ramen has steaming hot pot ramen. Bario is known for its rich creamy tonkotsu broth and massive roast pork. Baikohken is Michelin 2012 Hokkaido listed authentic ramen shop.

In total have total 13 exciting restaurants including 5 new concepts that just opened. Those 5 restaurants are serving first 300 guests free to celebrate their opening on February 11th Saturday from 11am.

Here is the deal, the first 300 guests for each of the five restaurants will enjoy free items below after showing and verifying that they are following the new five restaurants and Waikiki Yokocho Instagram accounts by showing their smart phones. One guest per smart phone. Entrance for this event will be located at Seaside Avenue side for Waikiki Shopping Plaza.

To qualify, you simply have to be following theses Instagram accounts:

1. @tsujita_hawaii

2. @ramen_bario

3. @baikohen_hi

4. @curry.waikiki

5. @hannosuke_hawaii