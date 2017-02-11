Flash flood warning issued for Oahu, flash flood watch for Kauai and Maui County

Click here for KHON2’s Interactive Radar.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood warning the island of Oahu until 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

At 10:24 a.m., radar indicated thunderstorms with heavy rain over Honolulu and along the south shore of Oahu. Heavy rain also extends across the windward side of the island from Hauula to Makapuu Point.

Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

Locations in the warning include, but are not limited to, Honolulu, Maunawili, Kailua, Waikane, Mililani, Hawaii Kai, Salt Lake, Kaneohe, Waiahole, Moanalua, Halawa and the Kaneohe Marine Base.

A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads, and low lying areas. Move to higher ground now. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This warning may need to be extended beyond 1:30 p.m. if heavy rain persists.

A flash flood watch remains in effect through Saturday afternoon for Niihau and Kauai, and through late Saturday evening for Maui County.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms as part of a slow eastward moving front have caused several rivers on Kauai to reach near their banks. These same showers and thunderstorms are heading towards Maui County, therefore the flash flood watch has been extended to cover Maui County.

Further more, the front is expected to stall over Maui County tonight.

Heavy downpours could cause streams to quickly overflow their banks, leading to life-threatening flash flooding.

A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.