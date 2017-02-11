Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Garrett Jennings

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has more than half-a-dozen convictions, and most recently didn’t show up for his trial on an 11-year-old case.

They are looking for Garrett Jennings.

“On October 14, 2006, the complainant met the suspect Jennings on the internet and invited him to stay at a hotel in Waikiki,” said CrimeStoppers Sgt. Kim Buffett. “They got into an argument while out on the town, and when the complainant returned to his hotel room, found that numerous items were missing and one of them was a laptop.”

Then in December of the same year, the laptop was recovered from a pawn shop and found that Jennings was the one that turned it in.

Jennings was arrested for theft, and is now wanted on a $50,000 dollar warrant for not showing up for jury selection this past December.

“And he is known to frequent the Honolulu area with seven prior convictions,” Buffett explained.

If you know where Garrett Jennings is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.