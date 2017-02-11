Heavy rains flood renowned noodle company’s Kalihi plant

Heavy rains on Saturday also flooded several low-lying areas impacting some businesses as well.

One of them, the Sun Noodle production plant on Colburn Street in Kalihi, the owner says they lost most of the work day on due to the stormy weather. The problem there is drainage, which lead to severe flooding in the area.

Company officials told KHON2 the road is privately owned, so City and County of Honolulu crews cannot go in and fix the problem.

They’re hoping to track down the title holder.

“And the result hopefully would be back maybe a week or two or so, and what is does is it would basically able to identify if there is in fact an owner of the street and if we seek their permission to see in fact that we can use our own private money to improve the road,” said Sun Noodle president Ahmad Yu.

Yu says the company prepared after the last big rain and flooding during Tropical Storm Darby in 2016.

On Saturday, they used sandbags to block the excess water, and stacked supplies on several pallets.