Local restaurant chain hopes to expand the love for ramen in Texas

Local ramen chain Agu Ramen year has announced it is expanding in Lone Star State.

In less than four years, owner and chef Hisashi “Teddy” Uehara has opened five locations on Oahu and three in Houston, Texas.

In March and April, he’s scheduled to open three more in the Houston suburbs, and he says he’ll next be expanding to Austin, San Antonio and Dallas.

“I think Los Angeles, west coast, east coast, New York. They have established ramen culture, but in the center of United States, Texas, it’s still new, but I think in the next few years, it’s going to be a food metropolitan state,” Uehara told KHON2.

Uehara says he thinks the popularity of Japan’s manga and anime, is helping to grow the popularity of ramen worldwide.