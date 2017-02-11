Police-involved shooting in Aiea leaves one dead

By Published: Updated:
aiea-shooting-feb-11

Honolulu police are investigating a shooting on a street just mauka of Pearlridge Center that left one person dead.

Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, someone spotted a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Ualo Street.

The car was reported stolen. Police arrived at the scene to find a male driver and a female passenger.

In its attempt to get away, the car drove towards the officers.

Two officers fired at the car and the driver was killed. The passenger was arrested.

The Honolulu Police Department will hold a press conference on this incident at 1 p.m.

We’ll have more on this story on our KHON2 News at 6.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s