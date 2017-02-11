Police-involved shooting in Aiea leaves one dead

Honolulu police are investigating a shooting on a street just mauka of Pearlridge Center that left one person dead.

Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, someone spotted a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Ualo Street.

The car was reported stolen. Police arrived at the scene to find a male driver and a female passenger.

In its attempt to get away, the car drove towards the officers.

Two officers fired at the car and the driver was killed. The passenger was arrested.

The Honolulu Police Department will hold a press conference on this incident at 1 p.m.

We’ll have more on this story on our KHON2 News at 6.