Rainbow Warriors sweep Cal Baptist, extends win streak to seven

The University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team extended its win streak to seven straight following a 25-13, 25-17, 25-19 victory over California Baptist, Saturday in a Mountain Pacific Sports Federation match at Van Dyne Gym.

The Rainbow Warriors (12-2, 5-2 MPSF) needed only 80 minutes to post their seventh consecutive victory over the Lancers (3-9, 1-7). UH is 2-0 on its four-match road trip, which continues with a pair a non-conference match-ups at McKendree, Feb. 14 and Lindenwood, Feb. 15.

UH hit .427 for the match and were led by Stijn van Tilburg and outside hitter Brett Rosenmeier, who each tallied 10 kills. Van Tilburg did not commit an error in 19 attempts, hitting .526 and also posted five blocks. Rosenmeier surpassed his career-high in kills which he set one night earlier and recorded his first career double-double with 11 digs. The sophomore from Virginia Beach, Va., also served two aces and hit .421 for the match.

Senior Kupono Fey added nine kills and seven digs and senior Hendrik Mol was in on six of the team’s 11.5 blocks.

CBU was led by Keven Vaz’s eight kills. As a team, the Lancers hit .062.

In Set 1, the Warriors got some separation with a 5-1 run which started with an ace by Rosenmeier and ended with a kill by Fey for an 11-6 lead. After a CBU kill, UH strung together five more points, including back-to-back kills by van Tilburg as the Warriors rolled to a 25-13 victory.

Hawai’i kept the pedal on the gas in Set 2, scoring the first four points and never looked back. UH built its lead to 7-1 and maintained at least a five-point advantage throughout to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

UH trailed for the early part of Set 3 until a kill by Fey and block by van Tilburg spurred a 6-1 run for a 15-12 lead. The Warriors pushed their lead to 21-16 after Rosenmeier’s second ace and ended the match with Fey’s ninth kill.

Hawai’i’s matches against McKendree and Lindenwood of the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association next week are the first non-conference road matches since 1996. UH is off to its best start since 2005.