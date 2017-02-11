Severe weather, strong gusts cause havoc across Oahu

Send us your weather-related photos and video via Report It here.

Severe weather caused several problems across Oahu Saturday.

The island was under a flash flood warning for most of the day with rain was falling at a rate of two to three inches per hour.

At Kapiolani Community College, a gust of wind blew a tent over in the Great Lawn, during the Department of Education’s science and engineering fair.

The call came in at 11:42 a.m. and firefighters arrived at the scene eight minutes later to attend to three injured minors, due to the collapse of the 40-by-100 foot tent.

Education officials say a few students were taken to the hospital in stable condition, and parents were contacted to pick up their kids early.

Diamond Head Road was closed in both directions between Diamond Head Lookout and Coconut Avenue due to debris on the road.

Flooding and stalled vehicles were reported along Nimitz Highway in Iwilei, and a tree uprooted in the area. No one was hurt.

Rep. Matthew LoPresti sent in a photo of a downed tree that blocked two lanes in Ewa Beach. Crews were called in to clear the tree.