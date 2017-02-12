Coast Guard, Maui Fire crews searching for owner of unattended spearfishing gear

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Maui Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the owner of spearfishing equipment found unattended off of Hookipa Beach Park.

“The Coast Guard encourages owners who lose their water craft and dive gear to report it to the Coast Guard with a good description so that we can eliminate any unnecessary searches,” said Charles Turner, a search and rescue coordinator at the Sector Honolulu command center.

At around noon Sunday, February 12, ocean safety lifeguards at Hookipa Beach Park retrieved a set of unattended dive gear about half to 1 mile off of the eastern point of the beach.

A speargun was found attached by tag line to an orange dive float with flag.

A fresh catch was still hanging on the dive float, but no diver was found in the area.

At this time, emergency crews have not received any reports of an overdue spearfisherman.

Crews have been checking with beachgoers along the coast from Maliko Bay to the beach fronting Mama’s Fish House, but have not been able to locate a vehicle or witnesses who seen a person diving in the area.