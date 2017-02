The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a two-alarm building fire on Old Government Road Sunday afternoon.

The first HFD unit arrived at 2:27 p.m. to find a two-story single family home fully involved in fire. The fire was brought under control at 2:47 p.m.

The home was reported to have six occupants at the time and all six escaped the home without injury. Four pets, however, were found deceased in the aftermath.

The fire is under investigation and there are no damage estimates at this time.