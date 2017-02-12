Hawaiian artist’s debut album wins Grammy Award

Related Coverage Hawaiian artist’s debut album receives Grammy nomination

A former worker in our KHON2 newsroom won a coveted Grammy Award Sunday.

Hawaiian singer-songwriter Kalani Pe‘a won in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category for his debut album “E Walea.”

Pe‘a posted a photo on social media with a message “Proud to represent Lahui Hawaii.”

This is the first time a Hawaiian artist has won in this category since the Best Hawaiian Music Album award was discontinued in 2011. The Best Regional Roots Music Album award honors recordings in regionally based traditional American music, including Hawaiian, Native American, polka, zydeco and Cajun music genres.

Pe‘a worked on our assignment desk several years ago and is now a teacher at Kamehameha Schools. He started singing when he was four years old as a way to overcome a speech impediment.

“I’ve been singing for my entire life since I was 4 years old and to create an album that really defines who I am as a modern millennial Hawaiian. I wanted to share Hawaiian music through my art,” Pe‘a said in 2016. “I’m just grateful to be representing Hawaii at the Grammys next year.”

Pe‘a’s debut album came out in August 2016. Click here for more information about his music.