Interior of LG washer explodes in Makakilo residence

There were some scary moments for a Makakilo homeowner Sunday morning after he said his washing machine exploded while he was using it.

No one was hurt, but this isn’t the first time there have been reports of other LG model washers blowing up.

Andre Stridiron told KHON2 that he’s only had the appliance for about a year-and-a-half and he’s shocked something like this could even happen.

From the outside of the washer, the damage doesn’t look as bad, but inside is another story. “It’s just chaos in there,” he said.

Stridiron said he put a load of laundry to wash this morning. “It was a couple pairs of slacks, some shirts, a towel from yesterday or two, and that was really about it,” he said.

But now, the washer’s interior looks “like a war zone. There was metal and plastic pieces and shrapnel everywhere. … It was a very explosive noise. I thought it was a car that maybe come down the hill and drove into the house, it was that loud.”

The force of the explosion was so strong, it lifted the machine up, punched two holes in the drywall and splashed water all over a painting that was hanging across the laundry room. Water from the washer also flooded the floor and dented the dryer next to it.

Stridiron bought the machine with a protection plan from the Navy Exchange in 2015. After the explosion, he told KHON2 he immediately called LG and spoke with a customer service representative.

“They sort of said that the washer machine, we’ll leave that up to the extra protection and we’ll take care of any personal damage and somebody will contact you next week, and that’s pretty much how the conversation ended,” he said.

KHON2 reached out to LG by phone and email Sunday and we are waiting for a response.

There have been other reports of LG washers exploding, including one in the Atlanta area earlier last year.

Stridiron said he’s just glad no one was hurt. “When you consider the fact that someone could’ve been standing here, with that much force exploding in your house, yeah, as I think back about it, it’s pretty frightening.”

The washer was still under warranty, so it will be replaced.

Andre said LG customer service has offered to pay for the damages caused by the washer. We’ll keep trying to reach the company and let you know what we hear.