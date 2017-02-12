Kahuku names Makoa Freitas interim head football coach

Kahuku High School has a new head varsity football coach.

The school posted on it’s website Sunday that Makoa Freitas will take over as interim head coach of the varsity football team.

The post did not mention two-time reigning Cover2 coach of the year Vavae Tata, who was scheduled to meet with Kahuku upon arrival from the continent this weekend according to multiple sources. Tata’s contract with Kahuku has expired.

We are always striving for the best experiences for our student athletes at Kahuku High and Intermediate School. We are happy to announce our interim Head Varsity Football Coach, Makoa Freitas, who shares this goal and has been a part of the Kahuku football program for several years. Coach Freitas is a graduate of Kamehameha School and played at the University of Arizona under coach Dick Tomey. He was also a 2003 draft choice of the Indianapolis Colts and played four seasons with the Colts under coach Tony Dungy, and offensive line coach, Howard Mudd. Upon leaving the NFL, Coach Freitas earned a Master of Business Administration and Master of Science in Accounting from Indiana University. He is a certified Public Accountant, currently working as the Assistant Controller at BYU Hawaii. He resides in Laie with his wife, Leilani, and their four children, Emalia, Rockne, Kona, and Hi’ilei.