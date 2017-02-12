Road Work for the Week, Feb. 11-18

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

HONOLULU

Multiple lane closures in the westbound direction at the Kaonohi Street Overpass from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for utility improvements.

Three right lane closures Monday through Wednesday morning.

Four right lane closures Wednesday through Friday morning. Shoulder lane will be open during this time.

8:30 p.m.-5 a.m. Friday: Two right lane closures in the eastbound direction between the Ward Avenue Overpass and the Punahou Street Overpass for maintenance work.

9 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning: Up to two lanes closed in both directions between Ainakoa Avenue and the Ward Avenue Overpass for pavement marking installations.

8 p.m.-4 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday: Right lane closure in the eastbound direction near the Vineyard Boulevard Off-Ramp (Exit 20B) for utility installations.

HONOLULU TO PEARL CITY

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday: Left lane closure in the westbound direction between the Pearl Harbor Interchange and the H-1/H-2 Split for electrical maintenance.

WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

9 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning: Up to three lanes closed in the westbound direction between the Waipahu Off-Ramp (Exit 8B) and the Military Access Road Overpass for pavement marking installations.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

KANEOHE

9 a.m.-11 a.m. Tuesday through Wednesday: Right lane closure in both directions in the vicinity of the Harano Tunnels for maintenance work.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

KAPOLEI

9:30 p.m.-3 a.m. Friday: Alternating lane closure in both directions at the Fort Barrette Road intersection for maintenance work.

NANAKULI

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction between Lualei Place and Mohihi Street for drainage and traffic signal improvements.

WAIALUA TO MOKULEIA

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday: Roving closure in both directions between Kaukonahua Road and Dillingham Airfield for maintenance work.

WAIANAE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Shoulder closure in the eastbound direction between Leihoku Street and Glenmonger Street for maintenance work.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

KANEOHE

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Haiku Road and West Hui Iwa Road for paving work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

WAIMANALO

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Flamingo Street and Kumuhau Street for retaining wall work. Traffic will be contraflowed during this time.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

HALAWA

8 p.m.-7 a.m. and 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Kohomua Street and Salt Lake Boulevard, for the rail project.

HALEIWA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in both directions between Tutu Place and Ikuwai Place for maintenance work.

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction between Center Drive and the Airport Off-Ramp for maintenance work.

KAAAWA

Lane closure between Kaaawa Valley Road and Kaaawa Place for bridge railing work. Traffic will be contraflowed through the open lane.

Closure in the northbound direction Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closure in the southbound direction Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

KAHUKU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction between Pahipahialua Street and Hanopu Street for maintenance work.

LAIE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the northbound direction between Kahikole Place and Pounder’s Beach for maintenance work.

LAIE TO HAUULA

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the southbound direction between Hale Laa Boulevard and Puhuli Street for electrical maintenance work.

MILILANI

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closures in both directions between Ka Uka Boulevard and Waihau Street for sign replacements and guardrail repairs. One lane in both directions will be open for motorists at all times. Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays and use alternate roadways such as Kuahelani Avenue, Meheula Parkway, Lanikuhana Avenue, Ka Uka Boulevard and the H-2 Freeway.

PEARL HARBOR

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closures in the westbound direction between Center Drive and Arizona Street for the rail project.

PUPUKEA TO KAHUKU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Alternating lane closures at various locations in both directions between Kaunala Street and Cackle Fresh Egg Farm Road for guardrail and utility installations. Traffic will be contraflowed.

WAHIAWA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the northbound direction between the H-2 Freeway and Kilani Avenue for maintenance work.

WAIKANE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in both directions between Waikane Valley Road and Johnson Road for maintenance work.

WAIKELE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between Ka Uka Boulevard and Lumiauau Street for maintenance work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

HONOLULU

8 p.m.-5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday: One to two lane closures in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Kalihi Street and Emmeline Place for paving work.

7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: One to two lane closures in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and Nalanieha Street for paving work.

7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: One to two lane closures in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Kalihi Street and School Street for paving work.

KALIHI

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Kula Kolea Drive and the Wilson Tunnels for maintenance work.

KANEOHE TO KALIHI

8 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning: Closure in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kahekili Highway and Nalanieha Street for tunnel lighting replacements.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between River Street and Sumner Street for maintenance work.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

HONOLULU

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between the Pali Tunnel and Jack Lane for utility maintenance.

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the Kaneohe-bound direction at the Akamu Place intersection for maintenance work.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

HONOLULU

10 p.m.-4 a.m. Monday through Friday morning: Up to two lane closures in both directions at the Kamakee Street Intersection for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction at the Kamakee Street Intersection for sidewalk repairs.

— VINEYARD BOULEVARD —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between River Street and Aala Street for maintenance work.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

KANEOHE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Left lane closure in both directions at the Puohala Street intersection for traffic signal improvements.

— WAIALAE AVENUE —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Koali Road and Kalele Road for utility replacements.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

EWA

11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday: Right lane closure in the northbound direction between Kuhina Street and Kaimalie Street for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Left lane closure in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Laulaunui Street for the rail project.

— KUNIA ROAD —

EWA

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday: Lane closure in the northbound direction at the Kupuna Loop intersection for maintenance work.

— SAND ISLAND ACCESS ROAD —

KALIHI

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday: Right lane closure in the southbound direction between Bascule Bridge and Makepono Street for maintenance work.

— MOANALUA ROAD —

MOANALUA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the eastbound direction at the Kaimakani Street Intersection for maintenance work.

— HALONA STREET —

KALIHI

24/7 closure between Kokea Street and Kohou Street at the Halona Street Bridge through Friday for bridge replacement work. The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic and open to pedestrians and bicyclists. Traffic will be detoured around the closure.

— KILIHAU STREET —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction at the Puuloa Road Intersection for maintenance work.

MORE LANE CLOSURES DUE TO THE RAIL PROJECT

FARRINGTON HIGHWAY

Waipahu

H-1 at Manager’s Drive

8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday to Thursday

Up to two eastbound lanes of H-1 at Manager’s Drive will be closed.

9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday to Thursday

Up to two westbound lanes of H-1 at Manager’s Drive will be closed.

H-1 at the Makakilo Overpass

10 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. Sunday to Thursday

Up to two eastbound lanes of H-1 at the Makakilo Overpass will be closed.

11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday to Thursday

Up to two westbound lanes of H-1 at the Makakilo Overpass will be closed.

Old Fort Weaver Road to Leoku St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

A single inside lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed. The inside left turn lane on eastbound Farrington Highway at the Fort Weaver overpass will be closed. Drivers will be detoured to Leoku Street.

Leoku St. to Leokane St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One single inside lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed. The inside left turn lane on eastbound Farrington Highway at Leoku Street will be closed. One turn lane will remain open.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Leokane St. to Pupukahi St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Pupukahi St. to Pupupuhi St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The left turn lane of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway at Pupukahi Street will be closed. Eastbound drivers will be detoured to Pupupuhi Street. Westbound drivers will be detoured to Leokane Street.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Pupupuhi St. to Aniani Place

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed. The left turn lane of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway at Pupupuhi Street will be closed. Eastbound drivers will be detoured to Pupupuhi Street. Westbound drivers will be detoured to Leokane Street.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Aniani Place to Waipahu Depot St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Waipahu Depot St. to Mokuola St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The left turn lane of eastbound Farrington Highway at Waipahu Depot Street will be closed. Drivers will be detoured to Mokuola Street. One alternating lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Mokuola St. to Paiwa St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed. The left turn lane of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway at Mokuola Street will be closed. Eastbound drivers will be detoured to Paiwa Street. Westbound drivers will be detoured to Waipahu Depot Road.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Paiwa St. to Kahualii St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed. The left turn lane on eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway at Paiwa Street will be closed. Eastbound drivers will be detoured to Kahualii Street. Westbound drivers will be detoured to Mokuola Street.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Kahualii St. to Kamehameha Highway overpass

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The left turn lane on eastbound Farrington Highway at Kahualii Street will be closed. Drivers will be detoured to an alternate left turn at Waiawa Road. One alternating lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY

PEARL CITY

Waiawa Road to Acacia Road

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The inside left turn lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday

Westbound right turn lane into Sam’s Club and sidewalk of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Alternate business access will be maintained and pedestrians will be detoured around the worksite.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Acacia Road to Waimano Home Road

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Waimano Home Road to Puu Momi Street

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single inside lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Two eastbound lanes will remain open during peak travel times.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside westbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside eastbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside westbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Puu Momi St. to Puu Poni St.

24 Hours a Day, 7 Days a Week

A single inside lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Two eastbound lanes will remain open during peak travel times.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside westbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside eastbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside westbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway at Puu Momi Street will be closed. Eastbound motorists will be detoured to Puu Kala Street. The westbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to a temporary lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway.

Puu Poni Street to Kuleana Road

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single inside lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Two eastbound lanes will remain open during peak travel times.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

A single inside westbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. No left turns at the Kuleana Road intersection. Motorists will be detoured to Kaahumanu Street.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

A single inside lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to Kaahumana Street.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

No left turns at the Kuleana Road intersection. Motorists will be detoured to Kaahumanu Street.

Kuleana Road to Kaahumanu St.

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single inside lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed. The westbound left turn at Kulamoi Place will be closed. Left turn motorists on northbound Kulamoi Place will be detoured to Kaahumanu Street. Westbound left turn motorists will be detoured to Kuleana Road or Waimano Home Road.

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday

A single right lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to a temporary lane of the westbound side of Kamehameha Highway.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

AIEA

Kaahumanu St. to Hekaha St.

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single inside lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

No left turns and no through traffic at the Kaahumanu Street intersection. Eastbound motorists will be detoured to Hekaha Street. Westbound motorists will be detoured to Kuleana Road.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday

The eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to a temporary lane on the eastbound side of Kamehameha Highway.

Hekaha St. to Kanuku St.

24 Hours a Day, Seven days a Week

A single lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single inside lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

A single inside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The eastbound left turn at Kanuku Street will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to Kaonohi Street. The westbound left turn at Hekaha Street will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to Kaahumanu Street.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

No left turns and no through traffic at the Hekaha Street intersection. Eastbound motorists will be detoured to Kanuku Street. Westbound motorists will be detoured to Kaahumanu Street.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Kanuku St. to Kaonohi St.

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

No left turns and no through traffic at the Kaonohi Street intersection. Eastbound motorists will be detorued to Pali Momi Street. Westbound motorists will be detoured to Kanuku Street.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The westbound and eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway between Kanuku Street and Kaonohi Street will be closed. Westbound motorists will be detoured at Kaonohi Street. Eastbound motorists will be detoured at Kanuku Street.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

No left turns and no through traffic at the Kanuku Street intersection. Eastbound motorists will be detoured to Kaonohi Street. Westbound motorists will be detoured to Hekaha Street.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Kaonohi St. to Pali Momi St.

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single inside lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The inside lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

No left turns or crossing at the Kaonohi Street intersection. Eastbound motorists will be detoured to Pali Momi Street. Westbound motorists will be detoured to Kanuku Street.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Pali Momi St. to Honomanu St.

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

The westbound left turn at Pali Momi Street will be closed. Westbound motorists will be detoured to the alternate left turn at Lipoa Place.

7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

No left turns or crossing at the Pali Momi Street intersection. Eastbound motorists will be detoured to Honomanu Street.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Honomanu Street to Salt Lake Blvd.

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single inside lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

A single outside lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The westbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to Moanalua Road.

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to Moanalua Road. The on-ramp to eastbound Moanalua Freeway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to the freeway access on Moanalua Road.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The Aiea Access Road ramp to eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to Moanalua Freeway.

Salt Lake Blvd. to Kohomua Street

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

A single outside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday to Monday

Alternating lanes of out-bound Salt Lake Boulevard will be closed.

8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday to Thursday

Alternating lanes of out-bound Salt Lake Boulevard will be closed.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Up to two outside lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.