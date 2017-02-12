Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen with the Alford family



Sam and John head to Ewa Beach to visit Dustin and Tara Alford, who are fans of the show. The fridge yields some interesting finds, including soba noodles, sweet potato, and a piece of lobster meat. Along with two mystery items, chef Sam creates a carb-loaded feast!

Sweet Potato Hash

2 cups sweet potatoes, cooked and diced

2 cups chicken meat, pulled

2 cups beef, cooked and diced

1 medium onion, diced

½ cup green onions, chopped

3 to 4 tablespoons olive oil

½ tablespoon salt

2 tablespoons garlic, minced

Black or white pepper to taste

In a thick sauté pan, cook sweet potatoes in olive oil over med-high heat about 10 minutes. Add chicken, beef and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Cook for about 20 minutes. Finish with green onions.

Baked Tater Tots with Bacon Cream Cheese & Cilantro Dip

1 bag Ore Ida Tater Tots, baked

1 8 oz. package Philadelphia Cream Cheese

½ cup Cheddar cheese, shredded

¼ cup cilantro, chopped (reserve 1 tablespoon for garnish)

¼ cup bacon bits

1 tablespoon milk

Sriracha to taste

Bake Tater Tots at 350 degrees for 15 minutes until crisp. Place on a platter and garnish with cilantro.

Dip: In a saucepan, melt cream cheese and cheddar cheese. Add milk to thin and remove from heat. Add cilantro and bacon bits. Drizzle with Sriracha and serve in a small bowl.

Soba Salad

8 ounces soba noodles, cooked

2 cucumbers, sliced

1 package Japanese fishcake (kamaboko), sliced

1 block tofu (firm), drained and diced

1 cup bean sprouts

¼ cup green onions

Place noodles on a serving platter. Arrange cucumber slices around the edges. Layer tofu, fishcake and bean sprouts. Garnish with green onions. Serve with your choice of sesame or soy dressing.

Spanish Rice

3-4 cups rice, cooked

1 pound ground turkey

1 package taco seasoning

½ onion, chopped

½ cup olives, chopped

½ cup green beans, sliced

½ cup fresh cilantro, chopped (reserve 1 tablespoon for garnish)

¼ cup bacon bits

¼ cup cheese, shredded

3-4 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon garlic powder

Chili powder to taste

In a skillet, cook ground turkey in olive oil. Add taco seasoning and cook as directed. Add rice, olives, green beans, cilantro, bacon bits and garlic powder. Place on a serving platter and top with shredded cheese and cilantro.