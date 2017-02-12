Two-day weekend festival celebrates the ukulele

A weekend celebrating the ukulele is wrapping up at the Kakaako Makai Gateway Park.

The 9th annual Ukulele Picnic in Hawaii closed with a grand finale, featuring two stages of live entertainment by well-known local and international ukulele performers.

There were also crafts, food, and activities for the keiki.

On Saturday, there was a contest for amateur ukulele players at the Royal Hawaiian Center.

All events were free and open to the public, but funds raised through the booths, benefit the creation of an ukulele museum.

The Hawaii event is a sister event of Ukulele Picnic in Kanagawa, Japan.

