200k northern California residents ordered to evacuate due to dam flooding threat

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The evacuation orders for nearly 200,000 people below the nation’s tallest dam will stay in place until further notice.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea says the evacuation below the Oroville Dam is because the threat of flooding from a damaged spillway will not end right away. Officials said Monday that they are working on a plan to allow residents to return home when it’s safe.

Bill Croyle, acting director of California Department of Water Resources, said more is water leaving Lake Oroville reservoir than coming in. But rain is forecast for Thursday.

Croyle says he’s “not sure anything went wrong” on the damaged spillway.

The acting director’s comments come after officials told residents for days that the damage was nothing to be concerned about, but then late Sunday told the many residents to get out in an hour.

Water officials say storms expected later this week near evacuated communities will be smaller than last week.

Residents and local officials have described a panicked and chaotic scene on roads and freeways during the evacuation.

Jodye Manley of Olivehurst says she and her husband were having dinner Sunday at her daughter’s house in Sacramento when she got word from a city councilman friend that her area would probably be evacuated.

She says the couple got gas and made a mad dash to get their four dogs and three cats. Manley says she and her neighbors were completely panicked and that the scene “was almost like a movie.”

She says the traffic-filled return to Sacramento was terrifying, with people thinking the spillway would go at any moment.

Chico Councilman Andrew Coolidge says the seven shelters he visited are packed with residents who describe similar terror on jam-packed roads.

