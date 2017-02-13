Aidan James opens for Michael Bolton Valentine’s Day Concert

Aidan James hails from the Aloha State – Hawaii; a place steep in the traditions of its culture, dance, and music. Although the ukulele is most known for its Hawaiian tradition, Aidan has taken it to a different level, streamlining its unique sound into pop, rock and folk music. Add in his warm vocals, a loop station, and effect pedals, this young phenom has created his own artistry taking it beyond the islands, inspiring audiences of all ages around the world.

At a very early age, Aidan seemed to have a calling for entertainment; appearing in many print campaigns, commercials, and TV shows with his “hapa-haole” looks. At the age of 4, he picked up the ukulele and started taking lessons at the acclaimed Roy Sakuma Ukulele Studio. Little did anyone know, this instrument would not only help him overcome a mild speech impediment at an early age, but also opened a path for what was to become the start of his music career.

At just 8 years old, Aidan became a YouTube “sensation” when a video of him performing Train’s “Hey Soul Sister” quickly went viral and earned over 20 million views to date. Since appearing in an episode of “Hawaii Five-0” performing that very song, a friendship and mentorship blossomed with lead singer, Pat Monahan, resulting in Aidan’s cameo in “Mermaid,” and being featured as a guest on one of Pat’s podcasts, Patcast.

Aidan has toured the US Mainland playing in legendary venues such as Whisky A Go Go, House of Blues, Hard Rock Cafes across the country, Hotel Cafe and Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe. He has also performed in Japan and Tahiti and graced the covers of Hawaii’s top newspaper-magazine, “Midweek” and Hawaiian Airlines inflight magazine, “Hana Hou.” In 2016, Aidan joined Train on their “Sail Across the Sun” tour and returned to Hawaii as the youngest performer to take stage at the legendary Blue Note in Hawaii.

MICHAEL BOLTON

With special guests Aidan James & Justin Young

Tuesday February 14, 2017

Blaisdell Arena

Ticket Range: $39 – $129

TICKETS ON SALE NOW at The Blaisdell Box Office, all Walmart locations, or online at www.ticketmaster.com