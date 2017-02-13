Ask A Specialist: Get Heart Healthy… Take Action Against High Cholesterol

Too much cholesterol in the blood can lead to cardiovascular disease; and heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death in the United States.  That’s why it’s so important to learn about cholesterol and how it affects your health.  Dr. Omar Abdul-Ghani, clinical cardiologist at The Queen’s Medical Center – West Oahu is here to share more about it and what you can do to lower your cholesterol in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

Join Dr. Omar Abdul-Ghani for a free Speaking of Health lecture at Queen’s – West O‘ahu called “Get Heart Healthy… Take Action Against High Cholesterol.”  He will discuss: lifestyle impact on your heart, dietary management, what is good and bad cholesterol, understanding drug therapy options and when to start and stop medication.  That’s on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 6 – 7 pm at The Queen’s Medical Center – West O‘ahu.  It’s part of their monthly lecture series featuring important health information for the community.  To register, call The Queen’s Referral Line at 691-7117.

