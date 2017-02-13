Captured 6-foot iguana turned in to agriculture department

A six-foot-long iguana was turned in to the state by a resident in Waimanalo who found it while doing yard work Sunday.

The resident contained the large lizard at about noon and inspectors from the state Department of Agriculture picked it up later that afternoon.

Although iguanas are believed to be established in some areas on Oahu, it is illegal to import, possess or transport them in Hawaii. Persons possessing illegal animals are subject to stiff penalties, including fines of up to $200,000 and up to three years in prison.

Anyone with information on illegal animals should call the state’s toll-free pest hotline at 643-PEST (7378). Individuals who have such animals are encouraged to turn them in under the state’s amnesty program, which provides immunity from prosecution.

Illegal animals may be turned in to any HDOA Office, municipal zoo or Humane Society, no questions asked and no fines assessed.

When fully grown, iguanas may reach up to six feet in length from head to tip of tail. They are native to central Mexico through South America and are typically vegetarians, but are known to disturb bird nestlings and feed on eggs.