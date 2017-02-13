Chef Sam Choy’s “In the Kitchen” with the Alford Ohana

Did you catch Chef Sam Choy’s In the Kitchen this past Sunday? In the show, Chef Sam Choy will visits families in their own homes to show them how to prepare unique and tasty meals with the items most commonly found in their kitchens. Without prior knowledge of what he will find lurking in the corners of the family fridge, Chef Choy works his culinary magic with an array of sauces, dressings, and leftovers.

This past Sunday, Chef Sam visited The Alford family in Ewa Beach who are big fans of the show! What will they make with leftover sweet potatoes?

Sweet Potato Hash

2 cups sweet potatoes, cooked and diced

2 cups chicken meat, pulled

2 cups beef, cooked and diced

1 medium onion, diced

½ cup green onions, chopped

3 to 4 tablespoons olive oil

½ tablespoon salt

2 tablespoons garlic, minced

Black or white pepper to taste

In a thick sauté pan, cook sweet potatoes in olive oil over med-high heat about 10 minutes. Add chicken, beef and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Cook for about 20 minutes. Finish with green onions.