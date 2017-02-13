Flower shop prepares for a busy day on Valentine’s day

KHON2 stopped by one of the busiest flower shops in town the day before Valentine’s Day.

Watanabe Floral workers were busy prepping bouquets on Monday to go out on Tuesday.

About 2,000 customers stopped in Monday to get an early start on the holiday.

Watanabe expects as many as 5,000 customers to come in on Valentine’s Day.

“This is our Christmas. Like a toy shop. This is our most important day, and probably our most fun day a lot of activity. A lot of excitement, and a lot of people getting happy,” said Monty Perreira of Watanabe Floral.

Watanabe Floral is all booked up when it comes to deliveries on Valentine’s Day, but if you want to stop by their store on Nimitz Highway, there should be plenty to choose from.

Come early and get ready to deal with the crowds.