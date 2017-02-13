HPD acting chief supports public naming of officers suspended for misconduct

Related Coverage New report outlines illegal activity, punishments for Honolulu police officers

The Honolulu Police Department is urging its fellow officers to support the department’s new direction, which involves more transparency with the public.

In a letter addressed to officers and released last week Friday, Acting Chief Cary Okimoto threw support behind proposals that would require the names of officers who have been suspended twice within a 5-year period be released to the public.

View Senate Bill 424 and House Bill 456.

We asked to speak to the acting chief on why the department is changing its tune on publicly releasing names of officers disciplined for misconduct, but were told he was unavailable.

Currently, those in law enforcement are the only state and county employees protected by state law. Workers disciplined for misconduct aren’t required to have their names released.

It’s been a battle that SHOPO, the police officers union, has successfully blocked over the years.

Okimoto called it a “major shift in perspective,” though one that’s considered necessary.

In the letter addressed to the men and women in blue, Okimoto said he remains “committed to protecting employee rights,” but also understands the “need to build and maintain public trust.”

Read the letter in its entirety here.

Sen. Will Espero tells us he does not see how more transparency within the police department violates employee rights.

“What we’re talking about is government employee found guilty of misconduct. Everyone needs to understand that. I don’t see any violation of anybody’s rights if the

public knows the individual’s name,” he said.

Chief Okimoto ended the letter by asking for the officers to support the decision as HPD joins other police departments across the nation that’s promoting greater transparency and accountability.

“We have an interim chief and he’s somebody who has seen comments on social media and heard the comments, and understands transparency is good for the department,” said Espero.

What do police officers think? We reached out to SHOPO, but the representative for the union was not in the office for personal reasons, and could not comment.