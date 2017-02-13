Manoa Valley District Park gym, pool close for roof replacement

Construction began Monday to replace the gymnasium roof at Manoa Valley District Park.

City officials say the hexagon-shaped roof is decades old, and has required multiple repairs throughout the years.

The aging roof will be replaced with a new, single-ply roofing system, providing stronger and more durable weatherproofing for the gym’s recreational activities.

The project is scheduled to be finished by the end of summer.

Because of its proximity to the park’s swimming pool, the roof replacement requires closure of both the pool and the gym throughout the construction project. Contractors will also occupy the row of public parking nearest to the tennis courts, within the parking lot bordering Manoa Elementary School.

Officials say a concerted effort is being made to protect both the pool and the gym’s original parquet floor during construction.

Officials say the park’s popular Summer Fun program will continue at Manoa, and will work around the roofing project and its closures. Registration draws long lines every year.

A separate, newer gym facility located on the mauka side of the renovated gymnasium will remain open during the construction project.

The $1.17 million contract for the project was awarded to MEI Corporation.