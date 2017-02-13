Mother pleads for return of son’s ashes stolen near Diamond Head

A mother is pleading for the person who stole her son’s ashes to give them back.

Dawn Zielinski’s oldest son, Kyle, was killed by a drunk driver in Taiwan. He was only 18 years old.

“He was just the best kid, I mean just a really great kid and a good big brother,” Zielinski said.

She keeps a locket of his ashes near her heart. The rest, she and her family brought to Hawaii.

Zielinski told KHON2 the family had saved up for this trip to spread his ashes together off Oahu’s North Shore.

“He was an avid surfer, his dream was to surf the North Shore so we were going to go to the North Shore with his ashes,” Zielinski said.

Now, she fears her son’s memory will not be honored the way their family hoped.

Last Tuesday, someone went into her vehicle, which was parked near the Diamond Head lighthouse, and took the ashes.

Zielinski told KHON2 she and her family parked at the lookout point. They were only gone for about 10 minutes, but when she came back to the vehicle, she said she noticed the bag with the remains in it was gone.

“My son’s van is a little bit older, so I guess one of the locks didn’t latch,” she said. “They opened that up and just took my backpack.”

The family filed a police report but the bag hasn’t been seen since. Zielinski says Kyle’s 30th birthday would’ve been this Friday.

“I just want my son’s ashes back, I mean, it’s bad enough he was killed, but as his mom, I wonder what they’d do with him,” she said. “Did they just throw him away? Did they just discard him?”

According to HPD’s CrimeMapping feature, there have been 10 reported vehicle break-ins within a half-mile of the Diamond Head lighthouse since September 2016.

“You can have the money. You can have the cards. You can have the phone. You can have anything that’s in there, but I can’t bring him back. I mean, that’s all I have of him,” Zielinski said. “All I’m asking is that you turn it in or, if you threw him somewhere, at least get him to the ocean.”

The ashes were in a white backpack wrapped in a tapestry from Bali that had bold orange, red, and brown colors on it.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Honolulu police.