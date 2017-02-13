Netflix comedy tour brings Sandler, Spade, Schneider to Honolulu

Some of Hollywood’s funniest men are coming to Honolulu.

“Saturday Night Live” alums Adam Sandler, David Spade, and Rob Schneider will perform at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena as part of Netflix Presents Sandy Wexler’s Here Comes The Funny Tour.

Sandy Wexler is the name of Sandler’s character in an upcoming Netflix movie about a talent manager overseeing some eccentric clients.

The show will be one night only on Sunday, March 26, at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com, BAMPProject.com, all Ticketmaster outlets including the Blaisdell Box Office, Walmart stores on Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and Hawaii Island, or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Tickets cost $52.50, $69.50, $99.50, and $135.00 plus applicable fees.

All ages are welcome.

