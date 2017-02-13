Public school teachers rally for improved contract

Thousands of Hawaii public school teachers are marching Monday from the Blaisdell Center to the State Capitol to call for better pay.

Schools are closed for the day for Teacher Institute Day.

Teachers are rallying in support of their union’s efforts to secure a contract that attracts and retains teachers that would address a shortage, as well as lobby for a constitutional amendment that will improve funding for the state’s school system.

When the governor presented his executive biennium budget to the State Legislature in December, he said that “there’s no raises in the budget, but our financial plan does include funds for fair compensation for all public employees.”

