Report: Hawaii ranked 7th best state for singles

With Valentine’s Day coming up Tuesday, and more than 45 percent of all U.S. adults being single, the personal-finance website WalletHub recently released its report on 2017’s Best & Worst States for Singles.

According to the report, Hawaii is the 7th best state for singles.

The website’s data team compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 23 key indicators of dating-friendliness. The data set ranges from “share of single adults” to “movie costs” to “nightlife options per capita.”

With 1 considered the best, and a ranking of 25 of average, the breakdown on dating in Hawaii is:

23rd – Percentage of Single Adults

4th – Gender Balance of Singles

6th – Online-Dating Opportunities

8th – Mobile-Dating Opportunities

6th – Median Annual Household Income

14th – Restaurants per Capita

6th – Unemployment Rate for Single Population

Joining Hawaii in the top 10 ranking are, from number one through six, Washington, Colorado, California, Montana, South Dakota and Texas. Nevada, the District of Columbia, and Florida come in at seven through 10, respectively.

The five worst states? — from 47 to 51, Alaska, West Virginia, Arkansas, Alabama and, ranked last, Mississippi.

Data used to create these rankings were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Housing and Urban Development, United Health Nation, Council for Community and Economic Research, Esri’s Updated Demographics – 2016 estimates, TripAdvisor, Gallup-Healthways and Garfiq.