School officials address tent collapse that injured kids during storm

The Hawaii Department of Education and Kapiolani Community College are speaking out after a large tent collapsed Saturday, sending three minors to the hospital in stable condition.

It happened at around 11:30 a.m. on the Great Lawn of Kapiolani Community College during a science and engineering fair put on by the Board of Education. A science show and awards ceremony were set to take place in the tent.

Dramatic home video showed people scrambling for cover as chairs and poles scatter across the campus lawn.

“I don’t know that anybody knew it was going to be as bad as it was. We’ve had rain on this campus before, and we’ve had wind on this campus before, but I’ve never seen the trees break this way,” said Louise Pagotto, vice chancellor, KCC Office of Academic Affairs. “Everyone had the same information about the weather wasn’t going to be great. I do know that there were other times when we’ve had rain here, and we’ve just scrambled and made sure everybody got shelter.”

“We did know about the weather, and it was a normal weather report about windy conditions coming and heavy rains, and yet that morning, there was hardly any winds, just the rains came. I’m going to be very honest with you, it occurred only in 30 seconds. It was really a freak act of Mother Nature. It was not a normal wind that you can predict. So the predictions of what was going to happen was not what really happened,” said Ruth Silberstein, DOE complex superintendent.

Kapiolani Community College closed the campus immediately after the incident for safety reasons.