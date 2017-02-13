Wind advisory in effect for Windward Oahu, Kauai

Related Coverage Severe weather, strong gusts cause havoc across Oahu

A wind advisory is in effect for the windward areas of Oahu and Kauai until 6 a.m. HST Tuesday.

Southwest winds are 25 to 30 mph with higher gusts.

Kaneohe Bay Drive was closed in both directions between Puohala Street and Mokulele Drive due to a snapped pole.

Nicole Harbottle sent in a photo of a downed tree in Kailua.

By Monday afternoon, the Honolulu Fire Department had responded to two downed trees in the Pali area, two blown roofs in Kaneohe, and one blown roof in Waimanalo.

