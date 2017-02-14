4th ranked Rainbow Warriors extend win streak to 8 matches at McKendree

The fourth-ranked University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team continued its weeklong road trip with its third straight 3-0 victory, defeating McKendree, 25-16, 25-19, 25-18 for its eighth-consecutive win Tuesday at the Melvin Price Convocation Center.

In the first-ever meeting between the schools, the Rainbow Warriors (13-2) displayed their dominance at the net with 10.5 total blocks, including five by freshman Patrick Gasman. Sophomore opposite Stijn van Tilburg led all attackers with 17 kills, hitting .667 with only one error in 24 attempts.

The Bearcats (5-11) were led by Wyatt Patterson’s eight kills, hitting .429

UH hit .329 for the match while holding McKendree to .045. The Warriors also recorded four service aces. Van Tilburg was the only UH player in double figures with the next closest with five kills (Kupono Fey and Brett Rosenmeier). Rosenmeier and Larry Tuileta each had eight digs.

The Warriors scored four straight points, including a kill and block by van Tilburg, for a 14-11 lead. UH pushed its lead to 21-14 after another four-point spurt capped by a van Tilburg ace. Two Gasman blocks got Hawai’i to set point as the Warriors took the opening set 25-16. UH tallied six blocks in the frame holding the Bearcats to -.094 hitting.

With a slim 9-8 lead in Set 2, the Warriors scored five straight with the help of a pair of Bearcat miscues and an overpass smash by Hendrik Mol for a 14-8 lead. McKendree closed to within three but UH responded with three straight including van Tilburg’s seventh kill of the set pushing the lead to 21-15 as the Warriors rolled to a 25-19 win and 2-0 lead in the match.

The Warriors built a 9-4 lead in Set 3 following a kill by Rosenmeier and block by Mol. It was all Hawai’i from there. UH reeled off five straight, including three van Tilburg kills, for a 14-6 lead and the Warriors cruised to the straight-set win.

UH concludes its four-match road trip with another non-conference match at Lindenwood in St. Charles, Mo., Tuesday, Feb. 15. Match time is 3:00 p.m. HT.