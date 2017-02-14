All-clear given after crews investigate suspicious bags in Waikiki



Emergency crews responded to a call of a suspicious package near Fort DeRussy Tuesday afternoon.

Two plastic gallon bags with the message “For FBI” written on them were found near the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies.

Army explosive experts were called in to assess the situation.

“Because of our proximity here in the middle of Waikiki, there have been unidentified packages accidentally left here before,” said Mary Markovinovic, the center’s public affairs chief. “But we do have protocols in place and we’re very grateful to military police, the Honolulu fire and police departments for responding as quickly as they do.”

After a thorough inspection, the packages were deemed safe.

No one was hurt and no evacuations were issued.