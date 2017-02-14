Another storm on its way to the islands, scattered showers through Wednesday

It was a windy day Tuesday, but overall, clear and sunny.

But get ready for a change in the weather as yet another storm is on the way, bringing rain in the evening through Wednesday, and then again on the weekend.

It’s expected to be much weaker than the last cold front that moved through the islands Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu reports that a cold front will approach from the northwest Tuesday night and will bring an increase in showers as it pushes over Kauai tonight, and then Oahu and Maui County Wednesday.

The front will then dissipate Wednesday night, with weak high pressure building just north of the islands Thursday through Friday, bringing drier conditions back to the state.

The next cold front will push down the island chain over the weekend, with breezy trades building in behind the front as a strong high pressure system fills in behind it.